Beautiful day before storms impact the Valley tomorrow

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mild this morning. We’re in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly clear skies give way to a beautiful sunny start to Tuesday. High today in the upper 50’s. Increasing clouds close to sunset.



RAIN ARRIVES TONIGHT, STRONG WINDS EARLY WEDNESDAY

Mild tonight, with rain chance into the evening. Rain showers likely late tonight and overnight. Chance for a few thunderstorms. Low in the mid 40’s. Winds begin to pick up early Wednesday. Rain likely and a few storms possible, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 35+mph at times as the cold front moves closer to the area. Chance for an afternoon spotty shower. Temperatures mild, in the upper 50’s. Temperatures fall off pretty quickly into the late afternoon and evening. Still breezy with a chance for spotty rain or snow into Wednesday evening. Winds could still be gusting to 30mph into the evening. Colder into Thanksgiving. Low in the lower 30’s.



THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK

An isolated flurry or sprinkle into Thanksgiving morning. Mainly cloudy for Thursday, with a high around 40°. Cloudy Thursday night with a low in the lower 30’s.



BLACK FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Friday will be partly sunny and chilly, high in the lower 40’s. Cloudy for Saturday with a wintry mix. High in the mid 40’s. A push of warmer air moves in Saturday late day and evening. Low in the upper 30’s with scattered rain showers. High around 50° on Sunday with scattered rain showers. Another cold front moves through Sunday night and into Monday. Low Sunday night in the upper 20’s.



TURNING COLDER FOR MONDAY

High on Monday in the mid 30’s with morning snow and an afternoon wintry mix or rain or snow. Chilly into Tuesday morning, low in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high around 40°.