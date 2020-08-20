Back to the 80’s today and Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A cool some might say chilly morning! We’re in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunshine Thursday with a high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s.



RETURN TO WARM WEATHER FRIDAY

Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s. Slight chance for an isolated

shower, mainly in Columbiana County.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND

Warm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower

or storm possible.

Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.

Warm and humid with a high in the mid to upper 80’s on Sunday. Chance for

isolated showers or storms.

Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with a slim chance for a shower or storm. High in the mid

80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Monday night.

Tuesday high in the mid to upper 80’s and partly sunny.

Upper 80’s Wednesday with a slight chance for an afternoon storm.

Mid 80’s Thursday with a storm chance and partly sunny skies.