MONDAY OUTLOOK
Mild weather continues for Monday. We’re frosty this morning, with temperatures in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s. Clear and starry skies this morning. High today in the lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and a low around 30 tonight.
CHRISTMAS EVE DAY
A weak cold front will knock temperatures down slightly for Christmas eve day. It’ll still be warmer than average, with a high in the mid 40’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies.
CHRISTMAS EVE INTO CHRISTMAS DAY
Lower 30’s for Christmas eve, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny and mild for Christmas, high in the lower 50’s. Mid 30’s for Christmas night into Thursday.
DRY AND MILD WEATHER TO END THE WEEK
Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 40’s. Lower 40’s for Thursday night. Mostly cloudy Friday, high in the lower 50’s. Upper 30’s for Friday night, mostly cloudy.
RAIN RISK RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND
Shower chance for Saturday, high in the upper 40’s. Mid 30’s for Saturday night, with a few isolated showers. Shower chance for Sunday, high in the mid 40’s. Colder into Sunday night, low around 30 with a rain to snow mix. Snow showers likely next Monday, high in the upper 30’s.
April-like weather continues for Christmas week
Dry weather lasts until the weekend
