MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies, patchy shallow fog, and lower 40’s this morning.

Mostly sunny and another mild day, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s.

RECORD HIGH: 80° from 1963.



CONTINUED MILD TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Patchy fog overnight and partly cloudy in the mid to upper 40’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70’s.



SHOWERS USHER IN MORE SEASONAL TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY

Showers develop Tuesday night, mainly overnight. Low in the mid 50’s.

Scattered showers likely Wednesday, seasonal temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Chance for a few showers Wednesday night, mainly early. Low in the mid 40’s.



DRY WEATHER LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and cooler Thursday, high in the mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 30’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny Friday, high around 60°.

Partly cloudy and a low around 40° Friday night.

Partly sunny and a high around the lower 60’s Saturday.

Partly cloudy and low 40’s Saturday night. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the lower 60’s.