All day snow likely for Tuesday

WINTER STORM

~Road temperatures are below freezing, so untreated roads could glaze up..bridges and overpasses especially.

~Still on track for additional accumulation of 2″ to 5″ today with higher totals in Northern Trumbull and Mercer of 7″+

~Temperatures in the lower 30’s right now. It’ll stay there with wind chills in the 20’s to lower teens at times

~Wind chills to fall into the lower teens into the afternoon as gusty winds kick up.



SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE TONIGHT

Additional 1″ to isolated 3″ tonight. Isolated light snow overnight and mid 20’s. Wind chills in the lower teens.



EARLY SNOW CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Isolated snow shower early tomorrow. Partly sunny and mid to upper 30’s.



NICE WEATHER STRETCH

Partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday. Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.

Slight chance for a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries Friday afternoon. High around 40°.

Partly sunny and a high in the upper 30’s for Saturday.

Low in the mid 20’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

LATE WEEKEND WINTRY MIX CHANCE

Partly sunny and colder Sunday. Isolated late day snow/rain mix chance. High in the mid 30’s.

Mid to upper 20’s Sunday night, with a few isolated snow showers.

Early snow shower chance Monday, with a high in the mid 30’s.

