ALERT: Black ice early Friday, cold day ahead

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Road temperatures are well below freezing this morning. Untreated roads are covered with black ice. Numerous road closures and accidents have been reported. Slow down, leave safe distance with other motorists, and be alert for icy bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Snow showers this morning, tapering into the afternoon. Light accumulation. Blustery with temperatures only reaching 34° today. You’ll need the full winter gear for the whole day today.

COLD TONIGHT, WARMING SLIGHTLY SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight, low in the lower 20’s. Mostly cloudy with some sunshine at times Saturday. A bit warmer, but still well below seasonal averages. High in the upper 30’s. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning.

WARMING SUNDAY AHEAD OF ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST

Mostly cloudy and warmer for Sunday. Low around 30° into Sunday night with a rain/snow mix possible. Colder for Monday with scattered snow showers. High in the mid 30’s. Chilly Monday night, low in the lower 20’s. Chance for light snow. Cold for Tuesday and Wednesday. High in the upper 20’s both days. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens to lower 20’s. Chance for flurries Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday.

WARMING BUT STILL BELOW AVERAGE LATE WEEK

Warming up Thursday, with a high in the upper 30’s and a chance for scattered snow showers. Mid 20’s into Friday morning. High Friday in the mid to upper 30’s and a chance for snow showers.