Afternoon storms Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Warming into the lower 80’s. Thunderstorms develop, mainly into the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce downpours and damaging winds.



SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy tonight, slight shower chance. Overnight low in the low to mid 60’s.



COLD FRONT SWEEPS THROUGH THE VALLEY FRIDAY

Warmer Friday with a chance for isolated storms as cooler air moves closer to the Valley. High in the low to mid 80’s. Chance for showers and storms Friday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.



MAINLY DRY WEEKEND

High in the lower 80’s Saturday, with a chance for an isolated shower in the morning. Mostly clear and cooler Saturday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Sunny and a high in the mid 70’s for Sunday. Mostly clear and cool, with a low in the lower 50’s Sunday night.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Sunny on Monday with a high in the upper 70’s. Mostly clear and low in the upper 50’s Monday night.

Mid 80’s and mostly sunny Tuesday. Mid 60’s Tuesday night, and partly cloudy.



STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY AND COOLER THURSDAY

Mid 80’s on Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms. Upper 50’s Wednesday night with an isolated storm chance.

Cooler Thursday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Chance for isolated storms.