Afternoon showers and continued humid Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Weak storms last night with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Isolated areas saw an inch of rain. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and muggy. Mostly cloudy this morning. This risk heightens for showers and storms into the afternoon to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. High today in the low to mid 80’s. Mostly cloudy and muggy tonight, with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

STORMY WEATHER AHEAD OF COOLER AIRMASS

A cold front will drop south off of Lake Erie tomorrow mid morning. This could kick up a few isolated showers and storms into the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler and less humid into the afternoon. High in the mid 70’s. An isolated shower possible Thursday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Low in the lower 50’s and comfortably cool.

COOL FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Nice stretch of mainly sunny weather for Friday and throughout the weekend as well. Cool Friday with a high in the low to mid 70’s. Cool and almost chilly Friday night, low in the lower 50’s. Saturday mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Low in the mid 50’s into Sunday morning. Sunny for Sunday, high around 80°. Lower 60’s into Monday morning.

WARMER MONDAY WITH INCREASING HUMIDITY

Increasing clouds Monday with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High in the lower 80’s. Mid 60’s into Tuesday morning and a bit more humid. Partly sunny with a few isolated storms possible on Tuesday. High in the low to mid 80’s. Mid 60’s into Wednesday morning. High on Wednesday in the mid 80’s with a chance for a few storms into the afternoon.