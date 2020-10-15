THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Breezy and partly cloudy this morning. 15 to 20 mph winds this morning. Temperatures are mild, in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Increasing clouds this morning with showers developing into the afternoon. Early high in the low to mid 60’s with falling temperatures into the lower 50’s by the end of the day.
COOLER AIR AND SHOWERS TONIGHT
Showers likely tonight, turning colder. Low in the upper 30’s.
COOL AND PARTLY SUNNY FRIDAY
Early sprinkle Friday morning, but generally dry for Friday.
Cooler high in the low to mid 50’s
Clearing and chilly Friday night. Patchy frost into Saturday morning. Low in the low to mid 30’s
DRY WEEKEND
Cool but beautiful for Saturday. High in the mid 50’s.
Partly cloudy and not as cool Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Warmer Sunday, with partly sunny skies. High in the lower 60’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 40’s into Monday.
SEASONAL SHOWER CHANCE FOR FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK
Isolated showers Monday with a high around 60°.
Monday night low in the mid 40’s. Isolated shower chance.
Isolated shower chance Tuesday, high in the lower 60’s.
Mid to upper 40’s Tuesday night with an isolated shower.
Low to mid 60’s Wednesday with clouds and isolated showers.
Mid 50’s into Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies after an evening shower.
UNSEASONABLY WARMER FOR THURSDAY
Warmer for Thursday, partly sunny and a high in the mid 70’s.
Afternoon showers and breezy Thursday
Cooler weather for Friday and patchy frost into Saturday
