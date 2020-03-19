Afternoon rain for Thursday; with strong storms possible tonight & Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Expect puddles and wet roads this morning. Over an inch of rain fell over the last 24 hours. We’re mild, in the mid to upper 40’s. Cloudy skies this morning and early afternoon. Showers and storms develop late afternoon as a warm and unstable air mass moves in from the SouthWest. High today in the mid to upper 60’s.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Showers and possible strong storms for tonight and Friday. Some storms might reach severe threshold.



A SEVERE storm has any ONE of THREE qualities:

~58+mph wind

~3/4″ hail or larger

~tornado

Strong gusty winds will be the primary threat. Be alert for ponding on roads. A warm night, with a low around 60°.

STORMS LIKELY IN THE MORNING AND ANOTHER ROUND IN THE AFTERNOON

Showers and thunderstorms likely for the morning and another round into the afternoon as the cold air moves in. Gusty winds of 30+ MPH are likely. High tomorrow in the upper 60’s.



TEMPERATURES PLUMMET FRIDAY NIGHT

Chance for a shower early Friday night, then skies clearing overnight and temperatures plummet. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



DRY BUT CHILLY WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunny but chilly for Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Cold and clear Saturday night, low in the lower 20’s. Partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 40’s for Sunday. Warmer Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR MONDAY

Clouds and sunshine for Monday with a chance for isolated showers. High in the upper 40’s. Cloudy Monday night, with a low in the lower 30’s.



A DRY DAY TUESDAY, SHOWER RISK FOR WEDNESDAY

Sun and clouds for Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s. Tuesday night low in the upper 30’s. A few isolated showers possible Wednesday. Cooler, with a high around 50°. Low in the upper 30’s for Wednesay night, mostly cloudy.



WARMING UP THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer Thursday, high in the upper 50’s.