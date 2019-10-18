A sunny end to the workweek.

Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies for later today. Highs will be seasonably cool with afternoon temperatures only reaching into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will continue clear for tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. We could have some patchy frost overnight as the weekend starts on a chilly note.

After a chilly start, a prolonged warming trend will develop. High pressure will dominate our local weather pattern for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for Saturday under mostly sunny skies. More clouds and even warmer temperatures for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Clouds and temperatures both increase on Monday, with a late PM chance of rain moving into the Valley. Best chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday with clouds, rain, wind and even possible thunder. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 50s for a couple days before rebounding on Thursday.