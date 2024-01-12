(WYTV)- Let’s show you some expensive stuff.

What would you say would be the most expensive real estate in the world? A plot of land in Monaco might go for five thousand dollars per square foot.

But we’ve found a place much more expensive: a parking space in Hong Kong. A single parking space on the grounds of an ultra-luxury apartment building sold in 2021 for one million, 300 thousand dollars. It’s about 130 square feet, so that’s $10,000 per square foot.

How about jewels? The 105-carat Kohi Noor diamond, mined in India is part of a crown made for the British Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, it’s worth $591 million. The Indian government would like it back…no reply from the Brits.

The most expensive house in the world is a palace: Buckingham Palace, valued at six billion, 700 million dollars.

It has 775 rooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, and 52 royal and guest rooms throughout the palace.

The most expensive car brought ever bought fetched $143 million at auction in May, 2022.

It’s a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé..only two were ever built.

The other is in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Germany.

The most expensive private jet: Air Force One.

Boeing will deliver two new replacements to the United States Air Force at a cost of three billion, 900 million dollars.

They’re coming in September 2026 and they should fly for 30 years.

And the most expensive thing ever built: the International Space Station, which cost $150 billion to design and build.