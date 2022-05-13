On this Friday the 13th, we want to talk about another such day…Friday, April 13th, 2029…just seven years from now.

Apophis is coming….right past Earth.

Apophis is a stony asteroid, about the size of three and a half football fields.

Astronomers discovered it in 2004, orbiting the sun as we do, once a year…and it crosses our orbit so it can come uncomfortably close….and it will.

During its 2029 flyby, people in the southern hemisphere will see a speck of light moving from east to west over Australia.

This will be mid morning for us.

Apophis will then cross above the Indian Ocean, and on to the west, crossing the equator over Africa.

At its closest approach to Earth, just before 6 p.m. EDT, April 13, 2029, Apophis will be over the Atlantic Ocean.

It will cross the Atlantic in just an hour.

By 7 p.m. EDT, the asteroid will have crossed over the United States.

As it passes by Earth, it will get brighter and faster.

You’ll actually see it move the width of a full moon in one minute.

Apophis is named for the demon serpent of evil and chaos in ancient Egypt.

How close will is come to Earth that day?

Around 19,000 miles…many of our satellites are farther out in obit….if it were a bullet, it would part our hair, that close.

But astronomers say we are safe from impact for at least the next 100 years…after that….?

Apophis, striking the Earth at 45,000 miles per hour..that’s a million Hiroshima bombs going off at once.