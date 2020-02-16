A mix of sun and clouds for your Monday

Rain showers likely Monday evening through early Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 20s
— Becoming partly sunny Monday … mild with highs in the low 40s
— Rain showers likely Monday evening through early Tuesday … lows Tuesday morning in the upper 30s
— Rain showers wrap up in the late morning Tuesday then temps fall through the afternoon … an early-day high in the mid 40s … falling to the mid 30s in the afternoon
— Cooler weather moves in for the second half of the week with partly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday … highs Wednesday in the mid 30s and in the mid 20s Thursday
— Even more sun and a warming trend as we head into next weekend … highs Friday in the mid 30s … highs in the mid 40s next Saturday and next Sunday