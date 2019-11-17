A mild forecast to start the new week

Colder weather and snow return to the Valley in the second half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds … becoming cloudy by morning … low near 30 but rising into the mid 30s by sunrise
— Maybe a morning rain shower … then cloudy and mild Monday … highs in the mid 40s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with an isolated rain shower … highs in the low 40s
— Weather continues to be mild through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s
— Rain likely Thursday with the next big weather maker … that rain may change over to snow early Friday
— Cooler for Friday and next weekend … highs next Saturday and Sunday near 40