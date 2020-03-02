A mild and rainy Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mild this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. Cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles for the morning drive. Rain will be likely by mid morning, with a high today in the upper 40’s. Expect rain ongoing for much of the day. About a half inch of rain possible by the end of the day.



COLDER TONIGHT BUT MILD TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Colder tonight, with a low in the mid 30’s. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix overnight and into early Tuesday. Warming up into the lower 50’s Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated rain showers, mainly in the morning. Slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.



MILD FOR MIDWEEK BEFORE TEMPERATURES COOL OFF LATE WEEK

Sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle or shower Wednesday. High in the upper 40’s. Clearing skies and colder into Wednesday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday and a high in the lower 50’s. Low around 30° into Friday morning with a chance for snow showers Thursday night.

Snow or rain chance early Friday, with temperatures falling. High Friday in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the middle 20’s into Saturday morning.



NICE WEEKEND WITH WARM UP SUNDAY

Sunny on Saturday, chilly, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Clear and cold Saturday night, low in the lower 20’s. A push of warmer air for Sunday. Mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Lower 20’s into Monday morning and partly to mostly cloudy. Partly sunny with a high in the upper 40’s on Monday.