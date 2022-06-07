(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Upper 60’s and rain likely this morning. It could be heavy at times.

Some thunderstorms into the afternoon, some could be strong to severe. Gusty damaging winds, hail, or even a weak tornado are all slight possibilities into the afternoon.

Cooler, into the lower 70’s this afternoon.



STORMS LOOK TO CLEAR THE AREA EARLY EVENING

Showers and storms tonight, wrapping up after sunset. Skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Low in the mid 50’s.



NICE DAY WEDNESDAY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS INTO THE EVENING

Partly sunny and mid to upper 70’s Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms developing Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.



RAIN RISK WRAPS UP EARLY THURSDAY, COOL WEEKEND

Early morning shower or thunderstorm Thursday, mainly before 10am.

Becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny Friday, slight chance for a late afternoon shower or sprinkle. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy with showers at times Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.

Occasional showers and a thunderstorm chance Saturday, high around 70°.

Shower chance Saturday night, low around 50°.

Partly sunny Sunday, again high around 70° for a cool day.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



NICE MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Mostly sunny Monday and warmer. High in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday, low 80’s.