A few showers at times Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning after overnight rains. Rain was less than a quarter inch. Warmer this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. We only reached 74° yesterday, today we’ll get to 80°. A cold front will move East through the area today, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers at times. Front clears the area late afternoon, so we’ll see rain chances drop off late day into sunset. Cooler and mostly cloudy tonight, with a low in the upper 50’s.

DRY AND WARMING INTO LATE WEEK

A stretch of nice days ahead, including much of the weekend!

Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny. Cool Wednesday morning, low in the lower 50’s and mostly clear. Mostly sunny and upper 70’s for Wednesday. Mid 50’s into Thursday morning. Low 80’s and partly cloudy for Thursday. Upper 50’s into Friday morning.

WARMING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Mostly sunny on Friday, and warming up. High in the low to mid 80’s. Mid to upper 80’s for Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. Mid 60’s into Sunday morning and partly cloudy.

AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY, AND EVENING STORMS LIKELY

Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for a few storms into the afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. Showers and storms likely Sunday evening, low in the lower 60’s. Chance for a morning shower Monday, high in the upper 70’s.