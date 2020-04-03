A cool but nice day for Friday!

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and cool this morning. We’re in the mid 30’s. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.



ANOTHER CLEAR BUT COOL NIGHT

Partly cloudy and cool Friday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.



WARMER SATURDAY AHEAD OF EVENING RAIN SHOWERS

Sunny to partly sunny as clouds increase into the afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and warmer Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s.



COOLER WITH A SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers on Sunday. High in the upper 50’s.



NICE WEATHER AND WARMER FOR MONDAY

Partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the low 40’s.

Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid 60’s. Chance for an isolated shower Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.



MILD BUT SHOWERS OR STORMS FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers with storms possible Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 60’s.

Isolated shower chance Tuesday night, low around 50°.

Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, with a few isolated showers and storms likely as cooler air moves in. Lower 40’s and a few isolated showers or storms Wednesday night.



MAINLY DRY BUT COOLER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Cooler Thursday with a small isolated shower risk and mostly cloudy skies.

Chilly Thursday night with a slight chance for a few sprinkles. Low in the lower 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Friday, slight chance for a sprinkle, high around 50°.

