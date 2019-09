(WYTV) - It has been 25 years since Flight 427 fell from the sky above Hopewell Township, Beaver County during a routine flight from Chicago to Pittsburgh.

A local couple, Anthony and Paula Rich, along with their unborn child, were among the 127 passengers and 5 crew members killed when the Boeing 737 nose-dived into a wooded hillside seven miles short of the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport.