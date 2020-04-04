A cloudy morning and a sunny afternoon for your Sunday

The work week starts off mild and wet
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds with sprinkles possible tonight…lows in the mid 40s
— Cloudy with a sprinkle possible in the morning…then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon Sunday…highs in the upper 50s
— Partly sunny and mild Monday…highs in the low 60s
— Rain and storms likely Tuesday…highs in the mid 60s
— More rain and showers Wednesday…highs in the upper 60s
— Cooler with a chance for showers Thursday…highs in the low 50s
— Cool with a chance for rain Friday…highs in the mid 40s
— Partly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 40s