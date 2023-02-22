(WYTV)- Why do we plant a carrot on a snowman?

Let’s have a look at the history of snowmen.

Throughout history, we have associated the seasons and times of the year with people.

We have Mother Nature, Old Man Winter, Jack Frost.

The snowman is another form of Old Man Winter and the tradition of building one has been around for hundreds of years. Why a carrot for a nose?

It turns out, that is a global tradition and there are several theories why we use the vegetable.

Snowmen were first built as fierce and cold characters, so a pointy nose made them appear harsh, like a witch with a pointed nose.

Pieces of coal formed the eyes and mouth but the nose was whatever you could grab at the time. You could use a pointy icicle, but they would melt before the snowman did.

Carrots become a widely available and affordable vegetable, we harvested them just before winter.

So they were available at home and they were pointy, made the perfect nose.