A better chance of showers or storms for your Sunday

Chances for thunderstorms and more humidity in the forecast to start next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly cloudy tonight…maybe a shower by morning…LOW: 61
— Scattered showers and a thunderstorm Sunday…HIGH: 81
— Scattered thunderstorms Monday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 86
— More scattered storms Tuesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 87
— Chance for thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 86
— Chance for showers Friday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 81
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 79

