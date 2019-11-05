Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
CMA-Awards
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Report It
Marketplace
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
How to set a budget for holiday spending
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Trending on WYTV.com
Weather
County sheriff’s office investigating New Middletown police chief
Two men charged in 2018 triple homicide in Youngstown that killed baby
Warren woman seeking answers as to why mysterious sinkholes keep appearing in yard
Youngstown business expo gives small business owners opportunity to network