YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for our Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes!

We are giving away a prize pack of six gift cards to one local winner – that’s $300 to be used for the holidays. All entrants will also have a chance to win the national grand prize of $15,000 to help them pay their rent or mortgage in 2020!

Local winner receives:

– One (1) $50 gift card redeemable at Casal’s deSpa and Salon

– One (1) $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Window Depot

– One (1) $50 gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings at the Southern Park Mall

– Two (2) $50 gift cards to Cinemark Tinseltown at the Southern Park Mall

– One (1) $50 Amazon gift card courtesy of Ainsley Heating and Cooling

Enter below for your chance to win!