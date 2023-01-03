House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is battling his GOP colleagues in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker.

The 118th Congress opens on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the House as it votes for Speaker — the required first order of business.

It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning McCarthy doesn’t seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.

The 118th Congress opens at noon. Stay with The Hill for live updates throughout the day below: