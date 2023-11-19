Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday afternoon. She was 96.

The Carter Center said in a statement that the former first lady passed away at just after 2 p.m. Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia, about two days after she entered hospice care.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, the center noted. Information about memorials and funeral services will be made available as soon as possible, the center noted.

