Time is running short for lawmakers to provide aid to Ukraine as talks among Senate negotiators over a possible border security package are faltering.

Republicans say taking action on the border is necessary to unlock money for Kyiv, and the White House said Monday it would run out of money for Ukraine by the end of the year without congressional action.

But talks broke down in recent days as negotiators struggled to advance the ball, according to Democrats, further complicating the path forward for lawmakers to greenlight aid to help Ukraine combat Russia in the coming months.

Democrats on Monday said that they believed they had already made plenty of concessions — a point Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the party’s lead figure in talks, repeatedly made last week. They also said there is no appetite within the conference to give up more on issues such as asylum and parole, the latter of which has bedeviled the group in recent weeks.

“We have not been negotiating since Friday. We won’t start negotiating again until Republicans actually decide they’re ready to meet in the middle,” Murphy told reporters on Monday, adding that Republicans are leaving them with “take it or leave it” demands.

“That’s what it feels like. That Republicans want us to swallow their most difficult proposals and aren’t interested in sitting down and working this out,” Murphy added.

Where that leaves talks moving forward remains to be seen.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told reporters Monday that talk of faltering discussions was “news to me” and he is still “trading paper” with negotiators. He added that he and Murphy spoke early Monday morning as well.

Murphy disputed that characterization, saying that while he and Lankford continue to speak, meaningful negotiations have not taken place since Friday night. He added that if Lankford is swapping proposals with someone in the working group, it isn’t with him or his staff.

A source familiar with the negotiations said the GOP’s demands have moved in the wrong direction since Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) appearance before the Senate Republican Conference on Wednesday.

The source added that some of them “seem like they come directly from Stephen Miller,” referring to the former top aide to former President Trump known for being an immigration hawk.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday night teed up a potential vote on the supplemental, which would include both Ukraine aid and border security, for later in the week.

“We’re willing to make concessions, but we will not keep going in circles if Republicans aren’t interested in even meeting us halfway,” Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor.

Finding a deal on a topic Congress hasn’t passed anything on in decades was always going to be a herculean task. Conservatives have been pushing for items included in H.R. 2, House Republicans’ signature border bill, to be included, while Democrats call many of the provisions non-starters.

Some Republican lawmakers involved in talks believe a failed vote could be exactly what the doctor ordered to jumpstart negotiations.

“The theme now is ‘I can’t believe that Republicans are holding up Ukraine aid over tweaks for asylum.’ And to that I would say, ‘I can’t believe they’re holding up Ukraine aid because they’re unwilling to get out of their comfort zone with their base who wants no changes at all,’” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of the negotiating group, told The Hill.

“We have to demonstrate we need to do this, but I don’t think anybody has a moral high ground here. We have a moral obligation to address the problem at the border and to fund Ukraine,” Tillis said. “I think a failed vote may actually give everybody a reality check on how much more work we have to do.”

While many Senate Republicans are supportive of Ukraine’s efforts, they know they need to craft a deal that passes muster with House Republicans and that Johnson can put on the floor for a vote.

Johnson said recently supporting Ukraine is a “priority” and argued there is a “necessity of assisting” in their war against Russia, giving supporters of Kyiv a shot in the arm.

Prior to the September government funding deadline, senators discussed adding a border item in order to win support from House Republicans, but they nixed that plan because nothing they could pass would be good enough for conservatives. They are aiming to avoid a similar situation this go-around.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday said that by walking away, Democrats are showing they aren’t taking the process seriously and are instead engaging in “bizarre public scoldings.”

Negotiators last week indicated that they had made progress on making reforms to the asylum process. At present, those claiming asylum must do so on the basis that there’s a “credible fear” of being persecuted in their home country.

That standard sits at any chance north of 10 percent, a figure Republicans have sought to increase and that Democrats have been receptive to.

But at this point, talks are at a standstill, and Republicans are concerned that Democrats aren’t taking them at their word over the need for a border component or they will oppose the supplemental.

“I don’t think they are [taking us seriously enough],” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said. “It may take a failed cloture vote for them to realize we’re serious, and we’re prepared to do that.”