President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday met with union organizers at the White House in a show of support for organized labor.

The two leaders dropped in on a meeting with young workers who have organized unions in industries that have traditionally not been organized, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

The meeting included employees from Starbucks, SEGA and Minor League Baseball, Jean-Pierre said. Other administration officials in attendance included acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and National Economic Council director Lael Brainard.

“You’re seeing unions standing up and trying to end the rather poor conditions that they are working under,” Sanders told reporters after the meeting.

Biden, who has touted himself as the most pro-union president in history, tweeted Monday afternoon, “In my White House, labor will always be welcome.”

The meeting comes as the unions representing Hollywood writers and actors are both on strike, and as UPS workers threaten to go on strike.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told union members over the weekend the White House has been asked not to intervene if UPS workers strike, saying the administration should be concerned only with corporate greed.