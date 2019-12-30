Mats at the mall returns to Eastwood Mall

"Mats at the Mall" debuted last year as a way to showcase local wrestlers to the general public, outside of the high school gyms

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) — By popular demand, the wrestlers are back in Niles for “Mats at the Mall”.

The event will take place at Eastwood Mall on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Tigers of Howland and the Canfield Cardinals will face off at the mall’s Center Court beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Junior varsity matches are to follow with the last match wrapping up around 1:30 p.m.

“Mats at the Mall” debuted last year as a way to showcase local wrestlers to the general public, outside of the high school gyms. The event proved to be very popular.

All matches are officially sanctioned by the OHSAA.

For more information, visit the Eastwood Mall website.