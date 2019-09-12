YSU celebrates Hispanic heritage with month of events

Youngstown State's Hispanic Heritage Committee said the Hispanic student population at YSU increased by 25% in the last few years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State and the Mahoning Valley region celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday with an opening ceremony at the university.

The event included a flag ceremony representing 22 Hispanic countries.

Ana Torres, a member of the YSU Hispanic Heritage Committee, said the Hispanic student population at YSU increased by 25% in the last few years.

“We want the Hispanic population students to feel welcomed and also all the students to understand the enormous diversity that is even within the Hispanic population.”

There will be a variety of events throughout the community now through November 16.

The next event will be held Friday on YSU’s campus at the Lincoln Building, featuring speaker Hiram Lopez.