Customers can’t get enough of Campbell restaurant’s authentic Puerto Rican cuisine

Papa's Puerto Rican Cuisine has been a staple in the community, serving the Valley for over 20 years

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine in Campbell has been around for years, cheffing up authentic Puerto Rican food and baked goods.

It has been a staple in the community, serving the Valley for over 20 years.

“I’ll come up here all the time to order food. They’ve got wonderful food,” said customer Alice Drummond.

They have a full menu of authentic Puerto Rican food.

“Most popular dish is the Spanish rice with the roast pork, that and the pastelillos are the most famous that we sell, but we sell all kind of stuff,” said Carmelo Morales, owner of Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine.

Since Morales is originally from New York, he has a variety of food options to offer the community. One of those food dishes includes New York style pizza.

“We came because the real estate was cheaper and we already opened four locations and we have two left,” he said.

Morales and his wife recently went to Puerto Rico, learning new recipes.

“We knew somebody that owned five bakeries so we went over there and learned how to make bread and all of the pastries. So now we opened a bakery, it’s been about a year, so everything has been good so far,” Morales said.

Morales says one thing you should know about the Puerto Rican culture…

“It’s the food believe it or not, and it’s not hot, it just got flavor.”

Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine has been following CDC guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing. But before the pandemic, every weekend, this restaurant was a popular place for traditional Puerto Rican dancing.

“You got time. We got murals in the back in the dining area. The seating is up to 80 people so come visit us,” Morales said.