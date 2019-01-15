Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
MCCTC receive statewide recognition for work promoting equality
Historic Austintown home believed to be stop on Underground Railroad
Warren church remains safe place, pillar of black community
Directory seeks to spark sales at black-owned businesses in Youngstown
Tamron Smith’s story: From football star to another face in the crowd
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: Slave cemetery uncovered in Maryland
Hidden History: Face jugs of Edgefield County
Hidden History: First African-American sheriff since Reconstruction
Hidden History: Indianapolis reverend recalls lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hidden History: Kansas is home to first, all-black settlement west of Mississippi
Hidden History: America’s oldest ballpark was built on Birmingham memories
Hidden History: A.G. Gaston leaves stamp on Birmingham through civil rights movement
Hidden History: Dreamland Barbecue, once almost a mortuary, becomes Alabama’s flavor ambassador
Hidden History: Inside the wreck that could help find last US slave ship
Hidden History: Jesse Owens Museum in Alabama stands as monument to overcoming adversity