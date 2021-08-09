Starting and sticking with a new workout routine

(WYTV) – Running is one of the easiest ways to work out and stay fit. But if you’ve never done it and if you’re a newbie at this, how do you get started?

The experts in sports medicine tell us that, first, the best part about running is that it’s a very simple exercise.

All you really need is the right pair of shoes, they’re comfortable and fit well and the motivation.

But it’s important to start a running routine the right way.

“Take a step back and sort of do a self-assessment on your fitness level. How long it’s been since you’ve exercised previously?” said Dr. Chad Asplund, who works in sports medicine at the Mayo Clinic. “And whether you have any underlying medical conditions that may become an issue if you start a vigorous exercise program.”

Once you have the all-clear, don’t overdo it right out of the gate. Instead, begin with a walk-to-run program.

Start with a mix of walking and running, gradually building up to a smaller amount of running and then you increase that running until you get to your goal.

You can be a regular runner within a few weeks.

Most people over the course of a month could go from zero running to 3 miles of running with the right progression.

