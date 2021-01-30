New anorexia therapy encourages support from loved ones

Experts say 97% of people with anorexia nervosa suffer from other co-occurring mental illnesses, like depression, PTSD, anxiety and substance use

(WYTV) –– Professor Jennifer Sanftner McGraw said family connections can play a large role in treating the eating disorder anorexia nervosa.

McGraw, the psychology department chair at Slippery Rock University, explained a new therapy treatment in her new book.

The therapy allows young adults with anorexia to work with their loved ones –– whether it be family or friends. McGraw explained that anorexia, like other mental health issues, often leads people to isolate.



“People are, in your life, are there, and they’re worried, and they’re trying to connect with you and they don’t know how,” McGraw said. “So it really tears families apart, just like addiction does, it really tears families apart. What we’re saying here is that it’s OK; it’s not the family’s fault.”



McGraw said having support from family and friends can be a big piece of the puzzle in getting help for anorexia.



The most common misconception most people have about anorexia, according to McGraw, is that people with the eating disorder are simply vain. McGraw said these assumptions are simply not true and these kinds of misconceptions can carry over to how people think anorexia should be treated.

“People tend to look at it as, ‘it’s just a problem with your eating, you need to eat more. You just need to gain some weight,'” she said. “And it’s as difficult for that person to do that as it is for an addict to just put heroin down.”



McGraw said often people don’t consider anorexia as a serious mental illness, But she stresses that the mortality rate is higher than any other mental illness at 20%.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, 97% of people hospitalized for an eating disorder have one or more other conditions, which include depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance use.

McGraw’s book is intended to be used by therapists treating anorexia, but she says any families with someone dealing with anorexia should look for a local therapist who could help them through the situation.

McGraw recommends turning to the National Eating Disorders Association for resources and local therapy options.