(WYTV) – Your fingernails can say a lot about you, they provide clues to your overall health.
Let’s show you some fingernail conditions and what a dermatologist can tell us about them.
Many people develop lines or ridges from the cuticle to the tip. Those are actually completely fine and just a part of normal aging.
But there are other nail changes you should not ignore that may indicate other problems.
Here are six examples:
No. 1 is pitting. This could be a sign of psoriasis.
Two is clubbing. Clubbing happens when your oxygen is low and could be a sign of lung issues.
Three is spooning. This can happen if you have iron-deficient anemia or liver disease.
Four is called “a Beau’s line.” It’s a horizontal line that indicates a past injury or infection.
Five is nail separation. This may happen as a result of injury, infection or a medication.
And six is yellowing of the nails, which may be the result of chronic bronchitis.
One other note, we mentioned psoriasis: it can affect fingernails and toenails, causing pitting, abnormal growth and discoloration.