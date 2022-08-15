(WYTV) – Your fingernails can say a lot about you, they provide clues to your overall health.

Let’s show you some fingernail conditions and what a dermatologist can tell us about them.

Many people develop lines or ridges from the cuticle to the tip. Those are actually completely fine and just a part of normal aging.

But there are other nail changes you should not ignore that may indicate other problems.

Here are six examples:

No. 1 is pitting. This could be a sign of psoriasis.

Two is clubbing. Clubbing happens when your oxygen is low and could be a sign of lung issues.

Three is spooning. This can happen if you have iron-deficient anemia or liver disease.

Four is called “a Beau’s line.” It’s a horizontal line that indicates a past injury or infection.

Five is nail separation. This may happen as a result of injury, infection or a medication.

And six is yellowing of the nails, which may be the result of chronic bronchitis.

One other note, we mentioned psoriasis: it can affect fingernails and toenails, causing pitting, abnormal growth and discoloration.