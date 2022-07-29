(WYTV) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with some new sleep guidelines for infants. Your little baby should sleep on their back that’s number one.

And when you put your infant to sleep, it should be on something flat, nothing with an incline and no soft bedding of any kind.

Around 3,500 infants die from sleep related deaths in the United States every year.

“It’s really important because a lot of incidences of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome, are related to overheating, suffocation, getting wrapped up in bedding,” said Dr. Gina Robinson of the Cleveland Clinic.

We’ve heard this advice before but the new guidelines also include quite a few changes, such as not using car seats, strollers, swings and infant carriers for routine sleep.

Parents are encouraged to sleep in the same room, but, of course, not in the same bed as their baby for the first six months.