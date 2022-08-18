A hearing aid will make things easier to hear but won’t restore your hearing or prevent hearing loss over time.

(WYTV) – We want to talk about a new survey from the Cleveland Clinic about hearing loss. Not only do some older people suffer hearing loss, they don’t know they’re suffering hearing loss.

The survey looked at those between the ages of 50 and 80. Only ten percent really understood what a normal range of hearing should be.

People tend to think of hearing loss as just getting older and doctors should keep that in mind.

“You would never go to a primary care provider and have them say you have high blood pressure, that’s common in older age so just learn to live with it. They would recommend medication and diet and exercise. They’d make sure that you’re monitored and come back and are keeping an eye on it. And so we really need to do the same with hearing loss as well,” said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski of the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey also found that people are putting off getting their hearing checked over almost every other common health screening.

When hearing loss is left untreated, it can lead to depression, social isolation and poor quality of life.

One in eight adults in this country and more than two thirds of people over the age of 80 suffer from hearing loss.