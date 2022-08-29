(WYTV) – If you have had Covid-19 more than once, you’re certainly not alone. Reinfections are becoming more common and here’s why.

Viruses are very smart and they continually mutate. It’s very similar to how influenza changes every year.

While the vaccine may not be able to prevent Covid completely because of this, doctors say it will help lessen the severity of illness.

“When it comes to vaccination, it’s not just a matter of infection, it is a matter of severity of infection. And that is something that has been shown time and time again through these variants, that if you are vaccinated and boosted appropriately, the risk of severe infection goes down significantly,” said Dr. Abhijit Duggal of the Cleveland Clinic.

Once you’re infected, your immune system will remember that specific variant, but if a new one comes along, it may be harder to detect, which can lead to reinfection.

There’s no telling how many times an individual can get Covid-19, which is why it’s important to protect yourself.