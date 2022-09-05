(WYTV) – Here’s another reason to avoid the coronavirus if you can, however you can: several studies show people who contract COVID-19 could be at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes after they recover.

Were these people already at risk for diabetes and the virus just uncovered it? We’re not sure, but doctors say we should do more research to understand why we’re seeing this Covid diabetes link.

“In scientific terms, what we usually say is we have shown an association, we have not shown any causation, right, so this is something we are seeing that kind of goes hand in hand, but we cannot prove right now that this is the cause of diabetes itself,” said Dr. Abhijit Duggal of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you suspect you may have diabetes after having had covid, there are certain symptoms to look for. You’re very thirsty and hungry, you urinate a lot, your hands and feet feel numb and you’re losing weight without trying.

It’s hard to say whether people who had Covid and developed diabetes will have to deal with it long-term or if it could just be temporary.

As the doctors like to say, we need more research.