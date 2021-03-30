Local health: avoid unhealthy obsessions with social media appearance

This is when someone feels consumed by a physical flaw and will do whatever they can to fix it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Taking the perfect selfie has never been easier, with the filters and photo editing available today.

You, too can have flawless hair, skin and make up just like those people on TV.

But it can also become an unhealthy obsession called body dysmorphic disorder.

This is when someone feels consumed by a physical flaw and will do whatever they can to fix it, even if it means resorting to plastic surgery.

“Even before these filters were in place, there’s this effect on many, many, many people in which they believe they look worse than they actually do and they care more because they’re subjected to their imagery literally thousands of times per year through social media platforms,” said Dr. Patrick Byrne of The Cleveland Clinic.

It’s important to remember what you see on a screen isn’t always reality.

Consider this: a study from 2018 showed your nose can look thirty percent bigger in a selfie.

If you do find yourself becoming obsessed with your looks, you may want to take a break from social media.