(WYTV) – Many of us are anxious to get a flu shot as we get deeper into fall….not as many may be eager to get another booster against the coronavirus. Anything else?

Yes, and we’re just talking about about adults here, chidlren have their own vaccine priorities as they grow older.

Here are some some other important vaccinations for adults to remember as well.

“But a lot of people don’t know that as you get into adulthood, you may require some additional vaccinations. One of the things that we always recommend is getting a booster on your tetanus vaccine every ten years,” said Dr. Kruti Yagnik of the Cleveland Clinic.

A simple cut or scrape can put adults at risk for tetanus if they do not get a booster every ten years. The bacteria that cause tetanus usually appears in soil, dust and manure.

Doctors also recommend a pneumonia vaccine for all adults 65 years old and up.

One more, adults 50 years old and older should get vaccinated for shingles, which causes a painful rash. Even after the rash is gone, people may continue to have nerve pain in the same area.

The shingles vaccine can help people fight off the infection and prevent them from getting it in the first place.