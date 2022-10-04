(WYTV) – Is your child bringing something home from school besides homework? Say, a case of head lice? Let’s understand the signs, the importance of screenings and available treatments.

Lice have no wings but they can reach millions of children each school year. And the kids turn right around and bring them home. Lice neither jump nor fly, they do spread through close contact.

“We’ll often think about our kids in school or who are playing next to each other for a long period of time. You can also be spread by sharing certain pieces of clothing, such as hats or scarves, things of that nature, and then maybe hairbrushes, too for sharing those items as well,” said Dr. Tina Ardon, in Family Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

While their bites can cause irritation and infection if left untreated, lice do not carry severe illness.

And having lice is not a sign of poor hygiene or something that you’ve done wrong, it can happen to anyone.

Finding lice and treating the entire household will help prevent the infestation from coming back. Start with over-the-counter medications, they’re easy to use at home.

Sometimes those are not effective, so you’re going to need to get hold of your child’s pediatrician or your family doctor for some prescription medicine.