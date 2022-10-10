(WYTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s important to note breast cancer survivors can develop lymphedema.

These survivors may experience a painful swelling of their arm or hand after undergoing surgery or radiation for their breast cancer.

“Lymphedema can really cause discomfort, it can cause loss of function. Women can have trouble lifting their arm or using their hand, it can lead to secondary infections of the arm called lymphangitis and really have a significant impact, psychosocial impact and quality of life impact,” said Dr. Chirag Shah of the Cleveland Clinic.

We have a medical device which uses low-level electrical currents to find lymphedema. It does a good job with early detection, making the condition easier to treat.

And a woman may be given a compression garment to wear to help with swelling. Physical therapy may also help before lymphedema goes away on its own.

If you’ve been treated for breast cancer, be proactive about your risk for lymphedema and keep in touch with your doctor.