(WYTV) – The flu, if you need to be reminded, is a respiratory illness that can spread quickly. Vaccination can help slow the spread, but catch it and you can have complications.

Pregnant women are more likely to develop these complications, especially in their second and third trimesters. Obstetricians also warn that a flu infection in the mom to be also increases the risk of fetal birth defects.

“If you have a pregnant person in your house, your family, your immediate sphere of activity and influence, should you get a flu shot? Absolutely. Are you doing it just for you? Absolutely not.” Dr. Thomas Howell Jr., an OBGYN at the Mayo Clinic.

A pregnant women’s health depends on the health of others during this flu season.

The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect, and it’s still important to wash your hands often, practice good health habits and stay home when sick.

A flu shot can keep you from becoming sick, or keep it mild if you do catch it, plus lower the risk of cardiac problems and, for those at high risk, reduce serious complications.