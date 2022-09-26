(WYTV) – September is prostate cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society says that one in eight men will have prostate cancer in his lifetime.

In some cases, a surgeon will have to remove the prostate and that can lead to long term urinary or functional problems.

But a new robotic procedure may be able to help with that.

“Most recently a purpose-built robot was introduced; a new generation of robots that have one cannula, so one cut, through that comes all the instruments and camera. So only one cut in the belly of the patient to perform the surgery of removing the cancerous prostate,” said Dr. Jihad Kaouk of the Cleveland Clinic.

The single-incision robot goes in through the bladder, which makes it easier to focus and perform surgery just where the prostate and disease are located.

That cuts the pain and quickens recovery. No narcotics are needed after surgery…and bladder control issues end quickly.

The surgery is new, the Cleveland Clinic has performed more than 50 cases to date.