(WYTV) – Are your parents retired, do you look in on them from time to time to check on their diets, what they’re eating? You should.

A recent study shows that some people 65 and older are not eating as well as they should. The quality of their diets is poor. There could be several issues here.

“As you get older, your sense of smell goes down, sense of taste is affected and you don’t tend to like food as much as before. Your memory of the way food tastes is not the same as when you eat. There are medical problems that can affect your sense of taste and smell and affect your appetite,” said Dr. Ronan Factora of the Cleveland Clinic.

Other reasons may include the type of medication they’re taking, they may have lost a spouse who normally cooked for them, or they could have money problems keeping them from buying healthier foods.

A quality diet is important for older adults because it can impact their heart health, brain health and even overall health.