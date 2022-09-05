LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” and Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at Sunday’s creative arts Emmy Awards.

The honors were announced at the two-part weekend ceremony, which on Saturday had yielded multiple trophies for the special “Adele: One Night Only” and the documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” Each won five awards.

“Euphoria,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus” emerged as Sunday’s big winners, also earning a quintet of trophies apiece.

The creative arts awards are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 on NBC, with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson as host.

Lee won the drama series guest actress award for the role of ill-fated Ji-yeong in the South Korean drama, the first non-English language series Emmy nominee. Its rivals at next week’s awards include “Succession” and “Ozark.”

Domingo, who appears on “Euphoria” as Ali Muhammad, a drug-addiction recovery sponsor, won the drama series guest actor trophy.

On the comedy series side, the winners were Metcalf for “Hacks” and Lane for “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s Metcalf’s fourth Emmy after a trio for “Roseanne”; for Lane, it’s his first after multiple nods for shows including “Frasier” and “Modern Family.”

Other weekend winners included former President Barack Obama, who earned the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”

Taylor Simone Ledward, widow of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, accepted his posthumous trophy Saturday for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show “What If…?”

Other creative arts winners:

—Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

—Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union.”

—Television movie: “Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

—Short form nonfiction or reality series: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night.”

—Directing for a documentary or nonfiction program: Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

—Host for a reality or competition program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

—Hosted nonfiction series or special: “Stanly Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

—Documentary or nonfiction special: “George Carlin’s American Dream.”