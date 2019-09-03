Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
WYTV is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
The Mel Robbins Show
What to do when you’re growing but the people around you aren’t
WYTV Signal Update
Trending on WYTV.com
Keeping Kids Safe: After recent events, officials believe ‘see something, say something’ works
Inspectors make their rounds at Canfield Fair
Police stress teaching kids the importance of reporting potential threats
‘One of the best fairs around’: Sun sets on another year of the Canfield Fair
Dave Sess