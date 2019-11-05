Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
CMA-Awards
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Report It
Marketplace
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Mahoning County
Go directly to county results:
Columbiana
|
Mahoning
|
Mercer
|
Trumbull
Trending on WYTV.com
Election Results
‘It’s been a wonderful life’: Local veteran moved by shows of patriotism
Weather
Health fair helps Youngstown poor, homeless
County sheriff’s office investigating New Middletown police chief